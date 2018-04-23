TRANSPORT CHAOS: The national bus strike has been on the go for nearly a week, leaving hundreds of thousands of commuters stranded. Workers and employers have not been able to reach an agreement on wages.

Cape Town - After serving the company for 14 years, a Golden Arrow Bus driver said his R11 000 income did not cover his expenses.





The 62-year-old bus driver, who declined to be named for fear of reprisals by his employer, said the cost of living was too high and his salary did not cater for it.





He said he sometimes depended on his four children to support him financially as his wife was unemployed.





“We do not get paid enough money. While my situation may be tough, there are newly employed drivers who earn far less than I do. They get R1 600 a week - about R38 to R41 an hour,” he said.









The Atlantis man said from his R11 000 salary, he paid a monthly instalment of R5 500 for his 2016 Volkswagen Polo. He also contributed R800 a week towards groceries.





Each month, R900 is deducted from his account to cover the bond for his house and he pays R600 for electricity and refuse removal. He said he was lucky to pay only R700 a year for his utility rates.





At church he contributes R600 for both himself and his wife. He recently purchased a 32 inch flat-screen TV for which he pays R88 a month. The store account would be paid off next year, he said.





After paying off all his debts and home contributions, the Atlantis driver is left with R1 012 for the month.“The money we earn is very little compared to the money the company makes.





“Drivers make a lot of money a day for the company - this is a multimillion-rand company we are talking about.





“But us workers, we live from hand to mouth,” he said.





The bus driver said he was set to retire in a less than five years.









“That is why I bought myself a better car. So by the time I retire and depend on a social grant, I would have a reliable vehicle to transport me that would be paid off,” he said.





The national bus strike has been in place for almost a week, leaving hundreds of thousands of commuters stranded.

On Monday, SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the Department of Labour would intervene and facilitate talks between the unions and employers today, 24 April 2018.

This comes after two days of negotiations which were mediated by the CCMA.

Transport unions are demanding a one-year 12% across the board (ATB) wage increase agreement. They are also proposing a minimum basic wage of R8 000, while employers offered a three-year agreement with 7% ATB for the first year, 7.25% for 2019 and 7.5% for 2020.

The national bus strike follows a deadlock in negotiations which date back to January 2.

Golden Arrow, MyCiTi, Autopax and Greyhound buses have cancelled operations for the duration of the strike.

