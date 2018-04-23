“That is why I bought myself a better car. So by the time I retire and depend on a social grant, I would have a reliable vehicle to transport me that would be paid off,” he said.
The national bus strike has been in place for almost a week, leaving hundreds of thousands of commuters stranded.
On Monday, SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the Department of Labour would intervene and facilitate talks between the unions and employers today, 24 April 2018.
This comes after two days of negotiations which were mediated by the CCMA.
Transport unions are demanding a one-year 12% across the board (ATB) wage increase agreement. They are also proposing a minimum basic wage of R8 000, while employers offered a three-year agreement with 7% ATB for the first year, 7.25% for 2019 and 7.5% for 2020.
The national bus strike follows a deadlock in negotiations which date back to January 2.
Golden Arrow, MyCiTi, Autopax and Greyhound buses have cancelled operations for the duration of the strike.