Bystanders pounce on cash van robbed in Gugulethu while ignoring dying guard

Cape Town - There was shock and horror when a video circulated, showing how bystanders in Gugulethu would not assist security guards of a cash van, who were shot and robbed, and instead further robbed the van and took the guns of the injured guards, one of whom who died on the scene. Gugulethu ward councillor Sharon Manata said what happened was very bad, especially when the community ignored a “dying man” for the sake of money. Manata said soon after she heard about the incident, she visited the area, and saw children watching the painful and unbearable scene. In a more than two-minutes long video, the community was seen running around the SBV van shouting “we want money”, "come with money", "the money is insured" and “take money”, while the guard was seen lying in agony. Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the police were probing the circumstances surrounding a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery, perpetrated by an unknown number of suspects, in NY7 in Gugulethu, on Monday evening.

Muridili said the suspects, who were driving a Quantum, approached the guards of a CIT truck and disarmed them.

She said explosives were used to gain access to the safe in the vehicle. In the explosion, one of the guards was fatally injured, while three others sustained injuries.

"The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and are yet to be apprehended. The Hawks are investigating further," she said.

Muridili said two men, aged 19 and 36, were arrested for possession of a firearm, which was identified as one of those stolen from the security guards during the robbery.

SBV Services group chief executive Mark Barrett said the company was offering a reward of up to R1 million for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects who attacked the SBV team.

“In response to this violent and senseless attack, we are calling on communities to work with us to ensure that all those involved are brought to book and feel the full consequence of the law. If you know something, say something,” said Barrett.

He said SBV’s investigations team would ensure that the perpetrators involved in those attacks were arrested and sentenced.

He said they were pleased that a firearm was recovered and a suspect arrested.

"Our sincere thanks to the police for their fast response and support. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders in this ongoing investigation,” said Barrett.

Barrett said they were working closely with the police and would never close a case until there is a conviction.

"We know that communities are critical in the fight against crime and encourage anyone with information to call our confidential Early Warning Robbery Hotline on 083 408 7029."

Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Thembinkosi Mjuza said one of the problems facing their townships was the lack of visible policing.

"It is what makes townships to be the hub of crime, and the government was not taking that seriously," said Mjuza.

Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) chairperson Vincent Domingo said the forum would this morning meet with the area station commander to discuss the trend of crime in the community, and what happened on Monday.

Cash in Transit Association of South Africa (Citasa) spokesperson Grant Clark said they were still negotiating with the senior management of the police on how they could collaborate to "stem the tide on these attacks" as done in the past.

Anyone with information could also contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS App.

Cape Argus