Cape Town - The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit is making inroads in ensuring that economic crime syndicates are addressed thoroughly and suspects have their day in court. This follows the arrest of two suspects aged between 23 and 29 at their work place on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. They are employed as call centre agents for a reputable Financial Service Credit Provider in Goodwood.

It is alleged that the duo supplied card holder’s information to a syndicate. Subsequently counterfeit cards were allegedly manufactured by the syndicate and utilized for illegal purchases.

Over R95 000 loss was incurred across eight card holders during period between March 1 and 9 April 2019. These two call centre agents allegedly gained access to card holder’s information whilst performing their duties of dealing with customer’s queries and requests.

They are expected to appear at Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on 23 April 2019.

Meanwhile, in a separate and unrelated matter, Nokuthula Ndaba (43), appeared at Germiston Magistrate’s Court on 15 April on charges of fraud soon after her arrest.

It is alleged that the suspect gained approximately R4 million rand from a victim encountered through a dating site. After developing a relationship, the victim was promised a business partnership and was later requested to send money through several bank accounts and other transactions.

The alleged scam happened between May and August 2016, whilst the matter was reported to the police in September 2016.

The case against Ndaba was transferred to Bellville Magistrate’s Court and will be heard on 29 May 2019 and she was granted R2000 bail.