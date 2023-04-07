Call for Athlone, Manenberg and Kenilworth residents to update prepaid meters

Cape Town - The City has issued a reminder to residents that the software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire next year and therefore, must be updated to avoid disruption in the power supply. Athlone, Manenberg and Kenilworth residents are reminded that to update their prepaid electricity meters until April 30.

Failure to update the prepaid metering software means customers will not be able to recharge their meters with new tokens. The City has adopted a phased approach to updating the prepaid metering software, with specific areas earmarked for updating. Customers in a particular area will receive two update codes with their electricity purchase when their time for the update comes. If customers have not received the update codes with their electricity purchase, it means the City has not yet reached their area and they are not yet due for the update.

Eligible customers will notice they are due for the update when they make a purchase and receive the additional two update codes. The City teams will be on standby in the designated areas in March and April 2023 to assist customers with any queries or assistance needed. The City has made commendable progress in its prepaid electricity meter software upgrade programme, having already reached more than 48 areas in the metro and updated around 320 000 prepaid meters according to plan. Areas eligible to update electricity meters in April 2023: Athlone, Kenilworth, Manenberg, Customers may follow these easy steps to enter the update codes when their area is scheduled for the update: enter the first 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept; enter the second 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept; enter the usual 20-digit token to recharge units as normal.