Call for better management of Cape baboons in light of sighting across the city

Cape Town - Baboons have been the talk of the town following baboon sightings around Cape Town suburbs throughout the week. On Monday, a dispersing male baboon was seen wandering the streets of Southfield before being captured by NCC Environmental Services and returned to his home troop in Tokai. The same baboon was spotted again in Lakeview Retreat on Wednesday and sightings have placed the spotlight on the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (CPBMJTT).

A petition of 706 signatures posted on the Baboon Matters Facebook page calls the CPBMJTT out regarding the management of the CT2 troop. The petition explains the Baboon Matters Trust and other roleplayers’ efforts to minimise baboon interactions in the Constantia Nek, Rhodes Drive and Southern Cross Drive areas. It also highlights the CT2 troop which had moved into the Constantia Nek region in 2020 but saw the rangers withdraw from that area.

Residents from the Southern Suburbs had a not-so-friendly visitor passing through their area yesterday morning, as a large baboon was spotted in Southfield. pic social media Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters said that several sectors were all systems go except for one that is unsupported. “I am referring to the management of the baboon human interface, especially critical with so many additional humans crowding the baboons in this busy period. “There are no additional rangers, no extra budget and ongoing requests to help fund unmanaged troops ignored,” Jenni said.

Last year, Baboon Matters provided experienced monitors to keep the troops in Cecelia Forest, minimising the time spent in urban areas. CPBNJTT, which consists of representatives from SANParks, CapeNature and the City, said those wanting to provide a monitoring service, such as Baboon Matters, are advised to do fundraising or fund these by requesting residents to contribute to such an initiative. “As we are sure you are aware, baboons are highly intelligent, mobile and adaptable wild animals that occur naturally on the Cape Peninsula.

“Property owners, businesses and residents in areas affected by baboons must ensure that household waste is inaccessible, that properties are secure and that attractants such as vegetable gardens and fruit trees are difficult to get to,” CPBMJTT explained. Cape Town, 04.10.2006. Jenni Trethowan in front of a pointing at the Baboon Matters shop in Glencairn. Picture Rogan Ward. Story John Yeld. NCC Environmental Services is contracted to manage the City’s Urban Baboon Programme until 31 December 2024. “NCC has access to CapeNature officials who are available to offer advice regarding measures that can be taken by private landowners to baboon-proof their property,” CPBMJTT said.