Call for comment on Cape housing policy shift

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has invited residents to comment on the proposed changes to its revised housing policy. In a statement, the City said it had given an additional month for comments on the proposed changes to its Allocation Policy: Housing Opportunities (2015). “The proposed changes aim to expedite certain decision-making processes and further enhance allocation fairness and transparency. The comment period, which opens on June 22, will close on July 21.” It said the proposed changes to the policy related to the selection of qualifying beneficiaries and the allocation of various types of state-subsidised housing opportunities. “These include Breaking New Ground (BNG) houses, council rental housing and the Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme (UISP). It must be noted that the housing allocation process as outlined in the policy is strictly controlled and transparent, and it is in line with various human settlements-related laws and policies that are in place.”

Some of the proposed changes include allocation process for vacant serviced sites to BNG “non-qualifiers”, included as per National Human Settlements Policy; anti-social behaviour of prospective tenants considered when applying for council rental housing; income bracket increase from R10 000 to R15 000 per month when applying for new council rental housing; allocation process for UISP (Phase 3 and 4) included; and expedited decision- making processes in certain instances.

Members of the public are encouraged to be part of the process by looking through the proposed changes and commenting.

The City said it was mindful of the acute need for housing opportunities across the metro.

“We have to ensure that we look at the housing market and that our policies reflect the conditions on the ground.

“The needs of our residents must be identified by City officials and interested and affected parties, and must be reflected in our policies.

“For instance, we are proposing that the income bracket when applying for council rental housing is increased from R10000 to R15000 per month as a response to the need for affordable housing in Cape Town. This is also to align with the national affordable rental housing programme.

“We have also proposed that anti-social behaviour, including gangsterism and drug dealing, are taken into account when someone applies for a transfer of tenancy within council rental housing. This is an effort to make council housing safer for our residents.

“Given the complex housing context, it is important that when state-subsidised housing opportunities are available, our policies ensure that qualifying beneficiaries who are registered on the City’s Housing Needs Register are empowered with housing opportunities and benefit from a fair and transparent process. Clear policy also expedites the provision of housing opportunities,” said Human Settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi.

Public participation process information about the policy and the public participation process is available on www.capetown.gov.za/Haveyoursay