Call for input on new proposed liquor licence fees in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has called for public comments on the newly proposed revised licensing fees. The proposed new fee tariffs, which are relevant to all liquor licence holders in the province, were recently published in the provincial government gazette. The tariffs include increases in applications for event liquor licences, extension of trading hours and fines and annual licence fees. The participation period which began on Friday ends on October 28. The tariff increase is part of the provincial government’s proposed amendments to the Western Cape Liquor Act as a part of its holistic plan to halve the murder rate in the province over the next 10 years. Safety and security MEC Albert Fritz said the department aimed to work more closely with unlicensed outlets and individuals to ensure they become licensed and alcohol-related harms were mitigated.

“This will require a whole-of-government approach to address issues related to availability and access. The proposed amendments further seek to enable unlicensed outlets to become licensed, adhere to regulations such as zoning and trading hours,” Fritz said.

As per the legislative process, the proposed amendments will be put forward to the provincial cabinet to scrutinise and debate its contents.

However, the Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation (WCLTO) said that as a recognised stakeholder they were not consulted on the proposed tariff increases.

WCLTO secretary Lefa Mapilo said they were shocked at the department’s fee increase proposals while they were currently looking for a moratorium on annual licensing fees as a result of the pandemic. Last month the organisation wrote to the department requesting an extension on the payment of fees until June next year.

Interested parties can make submissions by email to [email protected], fax on 0865314283 (0214836993) or hand deliver at community safety offices.

Cape Argus