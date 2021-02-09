Call for public to be cautious after girl, and man drown despite rescue efforts

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public to be cautious in and around coastal and inland waters after the drowning of a 12-year-old girl at Glencairn Tidal pool and a man at Palmiet Beach late on Monday. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the girl was recovered from the water after she was noticed lying at the bottom of the pool. “Bystander CPR was commenced by public members who raised the alarm and extensive CPR efforts were continued by paramedics, but sadly after all efforts to resuscitate the girl were exhausted she was declared deceased. NSRI and CMR commend the public members for their extensive efforts on the scene trying to save the girl's life,” he said. Meanwhile two teenagers at Palmiet Beach, Kleinmond, while rescuing a man in shallow surf who appeared to be in difficulty, were made aware of a man being missing in the surf line. “The two teenagers scoured the surf and caught sight of the man floating. Together they launched into the surf and were able to rescue the man and get him back to the beach, where they started CPR efforts.

“NSRI Kleinmond, Overstrand Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS and the SAPS responded and on arrival at the scene CPR efforts continued. Sadly, despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the man, paramedics declared him deceased,” he said.

Lambinon cautioned beachgoers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and children should have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

In a separate incident six swimmers escaped a rip current in Kogel Bay yesterday.

Mayoral member for community service and health Zahid Badroodien said the risk of an increase in drownings due to swimming in areas where lifeguards were not on duty remained a growing concern.

“Since last week, the full complement of beach lifeguards recruited for the season have resumed duty, with approximately 340 lifeguards stationed in designated bathing areas along the coastline from 10am until 6pm daily.

“Beachgoers are reminded that safety is paramount and everyone should adhere to the safety protocols. Parents should also note their responsibility to look after their children when visiting a beach.

“Our Recreation and Parks Department staff and lifeguards work closely together to ensure that beaches remain safe, open spaces,” said Badroodien.

