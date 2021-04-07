Call to improve Sexual Offences Court in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Rape Crisis and the Rape Survivor’s Justice Campaign (RSJC) are unrelenting in their attempts to get the Western Cape Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to address the poor conditions of the Khayelitsha Sexual Offences Court, for victims of sexual assault and rape.

RSJC, an initiative of Rape Crisis’, has written an open letter addressed to the Acting Director of Court Operations, Noluvuyo Bekwa, over the department’s ‘ongoing inaction and set of broken promises’ related to upgrades for the court located at Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court.

These specialised courts deal with sexual offences, in a manner that should be victim-friendly and safe.

“The Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court has been identified for the establishment of a sexual offences court for more than six years, yet it still does not have all the elements required to be one. Survivors continue to encounter their perpetrators when trying to access court support services and the one available restroom.

“Further to this, the court remains inaccessible to persons with disabilities. We reassert that this is wholly unacceptable and that the community of Khayelitsha deserves better,” read the letter.