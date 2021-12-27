Call to join Team SPCA in the Cape Town Cycle Tour next year

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is calling on animal lovers and cycle enthusiasts to assist in raising funds for animals in distress, by participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2022. The tour is expected to take place on March 13, and participants can take part in the #Race2Rescue campaign.

Communications, resource development and education manager Belinda Abraham said the initiative started in 2012 with a team of 22 cyclists, with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA entering a team every year since then. “If you join TEAM SPCA now, you’ll not only get to experience the spirit and excitement of South Africa’s most beautiful cycling event – you’ll be racing to the rescue of animals in distress at the same time. “The SPCA spends around R1 845 700 annually, just on fuel for our inspectors’ vehicles, so they can be ready to respond to an animal in need of rescue.

“Responding to about 17 000 reports of cruelty throughout our 14 000km area of operation is not cheap, but the alternative is just too terrible to consider,” Abraham said. Participants need to commit to raising a total of R2 000, with a deposit of R500 payable to register and the balance raised. In exchange, they will receive a guaranteed entry in the Cycle Tour, SPCA branded cycle shirt, goody bag, and a waterproof portable food and water dish. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has seen a 21.4% increase in the number of pets surrendered in the 20/21 financial year.