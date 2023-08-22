Calling classic car enthusiasts: Rare German classics headline epic collector car auction

Cape Town - Cape Town classic car enthusiasts and petrol heads have been invited to register to participate in next month’s rare German classics collector car auction. The auction, billed as “South Africa’s biggest classic car sale of the year”, will take place on the weekend of September 23, in Johannesburg.

However, Capetonians and others across the globe will be able to participate online. 1982 BMW 635 CSi Creative Rides Classic and Collectible Auctions chief executive Kevin Derrick said they expect to have 170 cars on the block, and these will include 54 rare and in-demand German classics, ranging from Porches, Mercedes Benz, BMWs and Volkswagens. Derrick said: “Some German models are so rare that the chances of them appearing on the market again anytime soon are slim to none.”

Some examples of the cars set for September’s auction are the BMW Z3 M Coupe (hard top), of which only 831 right hand drives were ever built, and the BMW M1, which had a total production run of 6,331, with only 71 exported to South Africa. There are also four iconic Gusheshes. These BMW e30 325iS were built in 1990, and released on to the global market. Soon after making its way to South Africa, the car was baptised the Gusheshe and became an instant collector’s item. BMW Z3 coupe BMW 1 M 2012 “We know they’re iconic in SA, that only 508 were made, and most landed on scrap heaps through the years after being written off,” he said.

Derrick said registration was open, and bidders could register via the Creative Rides free app or by contacting Creative Rides in Johannesburg. “The Creative Rides app is a free download, and allows bidders across the world, Cape Town included, to register securely, as well as watch the auction in real-time and bid in real-time. “Bidders using the app will be competing 1:1 with buyers on the sales floor. The tech is so advanced that the live feed is instant, with the app delay of under 0.5 seconds,” Derrick said.

BMW B10 Alpina 535 E3 BMW Hartge H23 E30 In March, during a similar classic car auction held in Cape Town, the star was a 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight 750E Conrero racer that saw an opening bid of R1 million. The winning bid of R2.7m was made in Cape Town on behalf of a Swiss national, and the car is now part of an acclaimed car collection in Switzerland. Two months ago, the UK’s Auto Express magazine wrote: “As with any investment, there’s a significant level of financial risk involved in the classic car market, so it’s best to pick a collector’s car you can really enjoy.