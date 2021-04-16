Cameras, panic buttons on its way for Golden Arrow buses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Cosatu in the province met with the Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) management on Thursday, to seek an update on the safety plan after a recent spike in robberies on buses. The meeting follows a day after two incidents of bus robberies were reported in Delft. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the first incident occurred at 4pm on the N2 in the vicinity of the airport, where three suspects fled with personal belongings of passengers and bus fare and were yet to be arrested. Traut said the second incident was at 5.40pm also on the N2, where unknown suspects fled with a cellphone, with one passenger stabbed in his hand. Traut said both cases were under investigation.

Gabs spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said they had a very constructive meeting with Cosatu in which they discussed the measures that Gabs was taking and ways to work with them to augment the work being done by the police, to address criminal activities affecting the services.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn, said they received an update on the implementation phase of the cameras, panic buttons and other security measures.

De Bruyn said they also heard that the bus company was expecting cameras, panic buttons within the next few weeks from abroad.

"Cosatu has requested to be included in their weekly joint Monday meetings with the different security clusters, and we also want the involvement of the community stakeholders groups and the passenger forums," said de Bruyn.

He said the meeting agreed for weekly engagements to ensure more accountability.

ANC provincial transport spokesperson Lulama Mvimbi said the safety of bus commuters was in the headlines for the longest of times.

Mvimbi said they were particularly concerned that the company took such a long time to consider installing security features in its buses.

"We call for the company to accelerate the implementation of its strategies to improve safety of drivers and commuters.

“The provincial government should also consider deploying Law Enforcement officers along the bus routes to conduct search and seizures in the bus stops where these ruthless criminals await these buses," said Mvimbi.

Cape Argus