Nozibele Ndunge, a social worker at Just Grace, said: “Most pupils lack motivation and feel forced to go to school. We have noticed that they lack motivation, and we want to instil a positive attitude.
“We want our pupils to see that we are with them on the journey.”
Ndunge said arriving late had escalated in Langa and needed urgent attention from not only the teachers but also the community. She said traffic was one of the major reasons given by pupils for arriving late.
Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was continuously engaging with schools with regards to arriving late.