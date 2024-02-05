Camps Bay residents nervous and anxious to walk about as street kids attack

The Camps Bay Community Policing Forum (CPF) has called an urgent meeting with residents and safety role-players for this week after a woman was stabbed, allegedly by a street child, on Saturday. It is alleged that the woman was running near the beachfront when she was stabbed under her arm, allegedly by the child who attempted to rob her.

Residents treated the victim on the scene and an armed response company provided first aid before she was taken to a nearby medical facility. Police said yesterday an arrest was yet to be made, and advised that the victim, upon her discharge from hospital, report the incident at the Camps Bay police station. Camps Bay CPF chairperson Martin Steinau said: “We have noted with concern that just as tourists come and go in this area during certain times of the year, our issue with street children increases and decreases.

“During summer we are more likely to see an increase than in winter or other times of the year. The reason is that these kids see opportunities when our area is busy. For example, during the summer months they come to act as car guards. It used to be adults, but now children are doing this as well. “While we’ve not had complaints from residents about this I think it’s one of the items we will have to discuss in the meeting. We need to find a functional way forward, an intervention that works,” Steinau said. The Camps Bay City Improvement District (CID) declined to comment yesterday, while the CID in Sea Point expressed concern about the increasing number of street children allegedly engaging in criminal activities.

Sea Point CID chairperson Jacques Weber said they would be tabling their concerns with the City’s safety and security directorate and police. “We urgently call for intervention by the authorities and the Western Cape Department of Social Development. Until such action is taken, we will hold our elected public representatives accountable. We are committed to ensuring that the Sea Point Business District remains safe for residents and visitors to walk freely,” he said. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said Saturday’s attack was the third known incident to date. He said the City had information suggesting that a group of children new to the area were behind the incidents.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development said if children younger than 18 were arrested, the Child Justice Act made provision for the procedures to be followed by the police, National Prosecuting Authority and Social Development Department. Sea Point ward councillor Nicolla Jowell said law enforcement and police deployed in the area had identified some members of the group and apprehended at least one suspect. “Having street children in the area is not a new phenomenon. This issue comes and goes. That’s not to say residents are comfortable with the situation as it leaves them vulnerable.