Cape Town - Tygerberg Hospital has recently released a number of images of unidentified patients at the hospital, and is calling on the public to help identify them. Tygerberg Hospital is looking for the family of the following patients:

Emergency TBH, JN: A male patient approximately 30 years old (speculated), registered as Emergency TBH, JN, admitted on June 29, 2023. He was brought in by ambulance from Kuils River Metrorail train station. He is a black male with weighing +- 73kg, length is +-1.80m.

He is unable to provide any contact details, names or addresses of family members or friends. Any person having information on Emergency TBH, JN please contact:

Ward Sister: Sr Mangena Ward: A4 East - (021) 938 5854

Social Worker: Ms Draai Ward: A4 East - (021)938 5684 [Pictured above] Emergency TBH, YJ: A male patient aged about 34 (speculated), registered as Emergency TBH, YJ, admitted on July 30, 2023.

He was brought by ambulance from Voortrekker Street, Bellville. He is a black male with a slender frame, is of average height and has short, black hair.

He is unable to provide any contact details, names or addresses of family members or friends. Any person having information on Emergency TBH, YJ please contact: Ward Sister: Sr Mangena Ward: A4 East - (021) 938 5854 A male patient approximately 34 years- old (speculated), registered as Emergency TBH, YJ admitted on 30 July 2023. Picture: Supplied Emergency TBH, FD:

A male patient approximately 34 years old (speculated), registered as Emergency TBH, FD, admitted on December 8, 2023. He was brought in by ambulance from Delft. He wore no clothes and has bruise marks on his forehead and left cheek.

He is unable to provide any contact details, names or addresses of family members or friends. Any person having information on Emergency TBH, FD please contact:

Ward Sister: Sr Pettinger Ward: J1 - (021) 938 4532

Social Worker: Mr Francis Ward: J1 - (021) 938 5684 A male patient approximately 34 years- old (speculated), registered as Emergency TBH, FD admitted on 8 December 2023. Picture: Supplied Emergency TBH, NW: A male patient speculated to be approximately 38 years old, registered as Emergency TBH, NW, admitted on November 21, 2023. He was brought in via ambulance from Parow.

The patient was found with no clothing and bruise marks on his forehead and both legs. Any person having information on Emergency TBH, NW, please contact: Social Worker, Mr Francis - (021) 938 5684/5155

Sister of J1, Sister Kriel - (021) 938 5684/5155 A male patient speculated to be approximately 38 years-old, registered as Emergency TBH, NW, admitted on 21 November 2023. Picture: Supplied Emergency TBH, NN:

A male patient speculated to be approximately 39 years old, registered as Emergency TBH, NN, admitted on September 13, 2023. He was brought in via ambulance from the Kraaifontein Community Health Centre. The patient was found with no clothing and bruise mark on his forehead.