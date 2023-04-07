Cancer-fighting and literacy groups band together to bring joy to Cape patients, parents

Cape Town - The laughter could not be contained as Gugulethu hip hop group Dreimanskap lifted spirits and brought excitement, energy and joy through storytelling and games to cancer patients and their parents. To celebrate International Children’s Book Day, DKMS Africa along with Choc (Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa), Nal’iBali and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital hosted the children and their parents for a reading session packed with games, care packs and treats in Plumstead on Tuesday.

International Children’s Book Day is marked annually on or around prolific Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s birthday, April 2. Parent Jeanette Mahlatsi from the Free State said they first came to the Choc house on February 21 last year. Her 15-year-old son needed to undergo a bone marrow transplant following a relapse in February. He was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in 2020, a rare condition in which the body stops producing enough blood cells.

The doctor informed the family that the treatment could take between three and four months. Choc houses allow families to stay in a place that feels like home, bringing ease for the family in their treatment and recovery journey. “At home I'm not working so I don’t have money, so Choc helped me a lot with transport, food, toiletries, everything we got here,” she said. “It was hard for him to be admitted here at Groote Schuur. He was crying; he didn’t want to be admitted. He was so scared (but) the doctor said he’s getting better.”

She said her son would only be able to attend school next year. DKMS head of community engagements and communication Palesa Mokomele said the organisation assisted patients impacted and suffering from blood cancers by finding matching donors. “Books are universal, books are often the only friend a child has when they’re going through treatment, which often leaves them feeling isolated from the rest of the world,” she said.