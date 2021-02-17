Cape animal owners urged to vaccinate pets against rabies and parvovirus

Cape Town - With its isolation facility reaching 60% of capacity, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has issued an amber alert urging pet owners to vaccinate their cats and dogs against rabies and parvovirus.

The animal welfare said it had noted an increase in the number of parvovirus cases locally and urged pet owners to ensure that vaccinations are kept up to date.

“This helps to improve the resistance of the animal against specific diseases such as life-threatening canine Parvovirus and Distemper. Vaccination against the parvovirus is done at an early age because puppies are especially susceptible to parvovirus,” the organisation said.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson Allan Perrins said they receive an overwhelming number of parvovirus cases with the number of admissions fluctuating between five and 10 positive cases per day.

“It is highly contagious and can be spread on the footwear or clothing of owners who don't consider it necessary to vaccinate their pets because their pets never leave their property.