Cape Argus and GrandWest team up to give daycare children an unforgettable Mandela Day

Cape Town - In the spirit of Mandela Day, and particularly in line with the former president’s deep love for children, the Cape Argus and Weekend Argus partnered with GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World to offer 38 children from two daycare centres in Mitchells Plain an unforgettable afternoon. Thirty-eight children from the Little Flowers Day and Aftercare and Charmy’s Lily Pond Day Care in Portlands, Mitchells Plain, had the CineCentre cinema to themselves. Under the supervision of daycare staff, they were treated to a free movie, popcorn and soft drinks.

GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo said: “GrandWest is proud to be able to partner with the Cape Argus on this incredibly rewarding initiative. Nelson Mandela loved children, so seeing the smiles on these young children’s faces is the only thank you we need.” After the movie, the children were treated to a meal at Nando’s, courtesy of GrandWest, and ice-cream from Marcel’s Frozen Yoghurt. In true birthday celebratory-style, the children were given party hats, party horns, cake and other treats sponsored by Checkers. Mandela Day is celebrated annually on July 18 on what would have been Madiba’s birthday.

Just as Mandela Day calls on the people of South Africa to make a positive impact in their own communities, the Shoprite Group has made it its purpose to uplift the lives of people, every day, Checkers said. There were 20 children, aged one to five, from Charmy’s Lily Pond Day Care. Principal Charminey Dickson said: “They are quite hyped-up since we found out on Friday that we are going. Because children from Mitchells Plain are not used to coming out of Mitchells Plain, and something like this is kind of more for them to open up their minds, their imagination, so they are excited.”