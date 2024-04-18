Cape Argus readers say cinema is too expensive amid Ster-Kinekor retrenchment news

“Going to the cinema has become too expensive, especially when you have kids. It’s sad, but it’s what our economy is doing to us.” This was a comment left by social media user Corrine Morris, who responded to a Cape Argus poll following the news that Ster-Kinekor planned to issue retrenchment notices to 236 employees as it restructured its business and streamlined costs due to dwindling attendance numbers at its South African cinemas, coupled with other challenges.

The Section 189 process comes a few months after the company, managed by UK-based Blantyre Capital and Greenpoint Capital, exited business rescue. Staff in the chief executive office, marketing, sales, human capital, information technology, business operations, content, finance, head office, regional operations and cinemas, were all affected. Upon hearing the news, the Cape Argus took to social media to find out from people what was discouraging them from going to the cinema.

Many responses highlighted the accumulating costs as a deterrent. Bradley Arendse said: “The popcorn, that’s more than the ticket. That’s what kept me and family away. Never can they be so expensive with something so basic.” Monray Scott said: “First thing’s first, the price for large box Astros requires a three-month bank statement.”

Angelique De Mink Marks said: “They should lower the prices of the snacks. The price of popcorn is the same as a Big Mac meal.” Tim Blegenhout said: “Too expensive. A date for two is R600, got movie tickets and snacks if you’re not on a medical scheme benefit.” Tracey Lee said: “The cinema is always better and when you get half price or discounts it’s worth it. Then you to think about the snacks and realise, you can watch at home and buy a full meal – especially if you have a family.”

Many others echoed these sentiments and touched on how going to the cinema used to be a family experience, but with the cost of everything, it simply became too expensive. Zakrion Lewin-Diedericks said they only went to the cinema because they won vouchers, or when they get invited to a premiere. “For me to go alone it costs R300 for a ticket and snacks. Imagine spoiling my kids? Too expensive.”

One reader in particular, Colin Goldberg, delved deeper and stated that there needed to be a “paradigm shift” to cinema watching. “Create a hall with consoles where individuals can watch the movies they want to watch in addition to the cinemas, which ought to be the gold standard with audio, visual and sound effects ... Perhaps cinema prices also need to come down, and landlords and shopping centres need to be realistic and understanding with the rents they charge.” He added that many also had Netflix and Showmax to keep them entertained with new movies.

A few also presented some ideas to help cinemas bring people back, such as old drive-ins, and also to start screening live sport. Yazeed Adams said: “Different times require different strategy. Perhaps allow people to bring in their own food. Lower prices and sell more tickets.” [email protected]