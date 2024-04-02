Cape bikers give back with Easter ‘pickled fish’ run

Cape Town - A group of bikers from various clubs across the province teamed up again to make Easter a special time for underprivileged communities. The Ottery Boys MCC Bikers Club hosted their eighth annual pickled fish run on Good Friday – the largest in the club’s history of giving back to communities.

This year was no different, as more than 80 bikers from various clubs in the Western Cape formed a convoy, with vehicles loaded with pickled fish, hot-cross buns and Easter eggs for residents in Lotus River, Parkwood and Freedom Park informal settlement. Morné Blake, president of the Ottery Boys MCC, said everyone from the Western Cape biking community and other sponsors dug deep into their pockets to make the run a success. “All in all we fried 180kg of fish. The farmers of Philippi also donated a substantial amount of onions, these guys always make it possible for us.”

Blake said ADT Security and Traffic Services also supported the bikers. The bikers also visited Home Morea for the aged in Lotus River, and served the residents with the Easter delicacies. The annual pickle fish run was initiated by Blake’s father, community activist Keith Blake, who promised himself he wouldn’t eat pickled fish before he gave some to the poor. “My son and Ottery Boys MCC realised my promise, and for eight years bikers and donors have contributed to the run.”