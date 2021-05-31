Cape Coloured Congress leader resigns but party members reject his decision

Cape Town - The Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) said it does not accept the resignation of its party president, Fadiel Adams, and that discussions will be held to determine a way forward.

On Sunday, Adams took to Facebook to announce his resignation as party leader, but he affirmed that he would not be joining any other political party and would remain a committed CCC member.

CCC secretary-general, Sakeena Frenchman, said an attack on Adams’ character had led him to step down, and that his decision was not accepted by party members and the structure.

“The truth of what transpired has now come to light and has vindicated him. The person in question who made these allegations has now disappeared.”

Frenchman said Adams has availed himself for a meeting with members.

“We also bear in mind that infiltration within political parties will always be there. Indeed, these kinds of influences cause disruption and instability within political parties.

“We are a new political party with many challenges but with one goal – and that is to change the lives of our people,” said Frenchman.

Adams however said, “This decision has been a long time coming. I’ve delayed it because at the time I felt the party needed my contribution. The reliability of the CCC is not negotiable whether I’m president or not.”

Adams said the contributing factors to his resignation were mostly fatigue and the need to spend more time with his children.

Cape Argus