Cape cops need help in search for missing 14-year-old Amiera Hendricks

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town on Wednesday sought the help of the public in locating a missing girl. Fourteen-year-old Amiera Hendricks from Bonteheuwel went missing on January 6 and was last seen by her grandmother as she left their Cassia Street home, only to not return. In a statement, provincial police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the girl suffered from mental illness. According to Rwexana, Hendricks was last seen wearing a blue dress, navy blue tights, as well as a black Adidas jacket with stripes and light blue slip-ons on her feet. The young teenager is tall in stature and slim-built, with dark eyes and brown hair.

There are no tattoos or scars mentioned on her body and she weighs approximately 60kg. She has a broad nose with a thin upper lip and a thicker lower lip.

Her grandmother reported her missing at the Bishop Lavis police station.

Rwexana urged witnesses to come forward with information that might lead to Hendricks’ safe return home.

African News Agency (ANA)