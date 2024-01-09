Cape Doctor adds to challenges at Port of Cape Town, causing more delays for fruit exporters

Cape Town - Fruit exporters continue to experience delays in getting their cargo through the Port of Cape Town despite various interventions by industry players. These delays have been blamed on a combination of factors such as infrastructure, south-easterly winds, and vessels had been delayed by more than two weeks, resulting in normal market supply programmes being disrupted.

According to the South African Table Grape Industry Association (SATGI), both the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT) and the Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) experienced challenges in the past few weeks due to equipment breakdowns and strong winds, and productivity at the port remains lower than required for optimal efficiency. SATGI, however, confirmed that all nine ship-to-shore container cranes (STS) are back in service and 21 rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) are available. “SATGI reported for the 2023/24 season a total of 20.92 million cartons (4.5kg equivalent) that were inspected for export up until week 52, which is 6% more than the same time last year. A total of 9.87 million cartons (4.5kg equivalent) were exported up until week 52, which is 29% lower than the previous season to date.”

This is owing to some of the challenges experienced at the CTCT. “The fruit industry continues to engage with applicable role-players at the highest levels to expedite intervention and mitigate logistical delays,” it said. Antoinette van Heerden, logistical affairs manager at Fresh Produce Exporters Forum (FPEF), said the last few weeks at the Port Cape of Town have not been positive, with various challenges experienced due to weather.

“Industry has activated an escalation process, and an appeal for urgent assistance has been submitted to role-players at the highest level. Last week, gross crane moves per crane per hour (GCH) at the CTCT averaged around 12, which is still far below optimal output. “Overall, lower productivity than required has been recorded due to wind, port closures on public holidays, staff on site, and equipment in operation.” He said a total of 218 hours of wind were recorded last month. This equates to 30% of the time lost during the month due to wind.