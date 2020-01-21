Cape Town - Many South Africans have been celebrating the story of Dr Raoul Goldberg and Lulama Gomana, commenting on how their bond has inspired them.
Goldberg has been putting away a portion of his retirement savings in order to build a house for Gomana, his domestic worker of 25 years.
Together with international volunteers, Habitat for Humanity will be building a house in Delft for Gomana, 54, a single mother of two, who lives in a shack with her children, two grandchildren and her late brother’s two children in Delft.
Day two of construction work is taking place with Habitat for Humanity volunteers, Global Village volunteers from Thrivent, and the Path to Health teams currently on site.
“This joint partnership with Habitat for Humanity is just the most exciting event. It brings together all these wonderful human beings all focused on helping to create a home for a very beautiful person, Lulama who has been my employee for over 25 years. We are just ecstatic about the possibility of this thing unfolding,” said Dr Goldberg.