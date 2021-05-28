Cape drivers should expect delays with major road works planned on Philip Kgosana Drive

Cape Town - Cape Town drivers are advised that the traffic flow on Philip Kgosana Drive will be affected next week and to expect delays as the City will begin stabilising the median slopes.

The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate will, within a week, commence with stabilising the median slopes along Philip Kgosana Drive, which is an important access route to and from the CBD.

Philip Kgosana Drive is a dual carriageway between Hospital Bend and Roeland Street in the CBD.

The road winds along the higher slopes of Table Mountain with spectacular views of the mountain, Lion’s Head, the city bowl and Atlantic.

“Scenic as it is, the location of the road makes it prone to erosion and rock falls, particularly during the rainy season,” the City said.

The project to stabilise the slopes will start on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The City said that given the specialised and complicated nature of the work, it was anticipated that the project would be completed by the end of November, if all went according to plan.

Work will take place on weekdays from 9am to 3pm; and on Saturdays from 8am to 4pm.

Night work is not planned at this stage but if needed, it will take place between 8pm and 4am; and on Sundays for 24 hours.

The City said that one of the outbound lanes would be closed to traffic while work was in progress.

Flag personnel would be on duty to assist and signage would be in place.

The City recommended that road users considered using alternative routes as traffic flow would be impacted during afternoon peak hour in particular.

“All-in-all, the sections to be secured cover a distance of 1km, and the cost of the project amounts to approximately R5 million.

“It forms part of the City’s routine maintenance programme that aims to prolong the longevity of Cape Town’s road network and to improve general road safety,” the City said.

“The methodology used to stabilise the slopes on the median between the outbound and inbound lanes is highly specialised.

“Steel mesh layers will be installed to keep the rocks and soil in place, and this will require drilling and the installation of rock anchors.”

The City added: “Given the complicated nature of the work, we anticipate that it will take about six months to stabilise the slopes, pending any unforeseen delays.”

The City said it was aware that the work and lane closure would cause inconvenience and congestion. However, stabilising the slopes was of utmost importance.

“This is in the interest of the safety of all who travel along this road.

“Road users are kindly requested to be patient and to support the project by following the instructions from the flag personnel and to abide by the signage.”

Cape Argus