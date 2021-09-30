Cape family concerned about the safety of unwell dad who disappeared a week ago

Cape Town - The family of an elderly Bo-Kaap resident who disappeared a week ago are worried about his safety after he failed to return home. Mogamat Yunus Moos, a member of Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch, went missing on Wednesday a week ago and was last seen at the fountain, heading for the Cape Town Civic Centre.

Faseegah Moos said the family had not yet received any information or leads regarding her father’s disappearance. “He was last seen by my mother leaving our Bo-Kaap home on Wednesday at 6.50am. My nephew was on his way to drop my niece at work and my father took a lift only as far as the fountain as he didn’t want to inconvenience my nephew, who also had to go to work. My father was en-route to the Civic Centre to fix a water bill,” said Moos. Moos said her father had recently recovered from Covid-19 but had continued breathing difficulties, was asthmatic and had gout.

Moos said anyone with information can contact her on 084 597 2446. MEMBER of the Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch Mogamat Yunus Moos went missing last Wednesday and his whereabouts are still unknown. Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Ebrahim Christian said the watch would be following-up on information received. Christian said Moos had been a part of the Neighbourhood Watch but was unable to patrol after he contracted Covid-19 and had been hospitalised due to Covid-19 complications.