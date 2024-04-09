Cape feels ferocity of ‘black south-easter’: Gale-force winds and fires followed by flooding

Cape Town - Thousands of people adversely affected by the extreme weather were on Monday still trying to piece back together their lives after gale-force winds and destructive fires gutted their homes. The “black south-easter” that made landfall at the weekend was set to continue to lash the Cape today.

As some fixed their roofs, others remained trapped in their homes due to flooding, while one homeowner abandoned her house after the roof was ripped off by the wind in Nomzamo, Strand. In total, 36 roofs were blown off structures around the city, while 406 schools and nearly 270 000 learners were affected. At least 108 trees were uprooted in the metro, while both Chapman’s Peak and Clarence Drive remained closed due to potential rockfalls yesterday. Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, said it had been contacted by leaders from 13 different areas for assistance on Monday.

Ward 86 councillor, Xolani Diniso, said Strand had battled the extreme weather from Saturday. “The area of Lwandle and Nomzamo were hugely affected by the strong winds, they didn’t only damage the informal areas but also the formal structures. Structures were collapsed and drain water systems weren’t working properly, many people couldn’t go to work. “A woman was stuck in her home, she couldn’t open her door because of how high the water was.

“The situation is terrible, so I appeal to the City to provide any kind of relief in the form of blankets, food and toiletries for the victims. “We have also contacted the Gift of the Givers to assist the residents.” Nompumelelo Sogiba, 52, left her home after the wind blew off her roof in Nomzamo. “I left everything behind because no one would store my belongings. I have been housed by a neighbour since Sunday. I don’t know how I am going to recover what I have lost.”

Seven houses completely destroyed by fire in Smartie Town in Paarl. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Seven homes and 21 shacks were gutted in Paarl as a field fire spread to homes. Moegamat Erasmus said it was around 6am on Sunday when burning embers reached their homes. “All of the shacks burnt down, seven homes were razed, we lost everything. “In some yards, we had five families living in the house and also in the shacks. It’s about 95 people who were left homeless. The fire at the field was put out but then it flared up again from the wind.” The Gift of the Givers was on the ground distributing aid to residents in Strand and Paarl. It said that after six months of helping with fires and other disasters, the organisaion needed assistance in the form of donations.

Project co-ordinator, Ali Sablay, said: “We have guaranteed all those who are placed in community halls that we will supply them with hot meals until they are restructured in their homes; we will assist each family with food for them to carry on until they receive their grants. We could see the extent of trauma and damages these residents are facing and some of them have been on the housing waiting list for about 30 years. “This could be prevented by proper housing. The government should be making a disaster relief fund available within 24 hours and not a week or two later.” Premier Alan Winde said the Cape Winelands, Overberg, and West Coast have been the hardest hit by strong winds and heavy downpours. This, as parts of the Garden Route were also expected to receive heavy rainfall last night and this morning.

Roofs damaged as Strong winds and rain continues in Strand Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Roofs damaged as Strong winds and rain continues in Strand Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Winde added that the provincial Social Development Department services have been activated to offer assistance, particularly to vulnerable residents. Education MEC David Maynier said schools in the Winelands and Overberg education districts remained closed on Monday. “The second day of closure will only be applicable to the 281 schools in the Cape Winelands Education District, and the 84 schools in the Overberg Education District. “Schools in the Helderberg area of Metro East Education District will open today. Yesterday’s closure affected 406 schools, and nearly 270 000 learners.

“Our learner transport routes in these areas were not operational, affecting 392 routes that ordinarily transport over 20 000 learners to school each day. We have already received reports of damage at 132 schools, ranging from minor to serious. The total is likely to rise when staff return to school properties in the coming days.” Cape Town weather forecaster at the SA Weather Service, Stella Nake, said the black south-easter was notorious for producing dangerous rainfall intensities when the winds were perpendicular to the coast. “The weather conditions that prevailed over the weekend and even currently are brought by a system known as a cut-off low pressure. These systems are known to bring strong winds, stormy conditions, flooding, and severe thunderstorms…”