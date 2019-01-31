Manenberg activist Roegshanda Pascoe will be attending a conference on crime in London. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Manenberg activist Roegshanda Pascoe will soon represent South Africa at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime in London. The organisation is a network of law enforcement, governance and development practitioners who look at solutions to end organised crime.

For years, Pascoe has been working in Manenberg and other gang-infested communities against crime and gang violence. Pascoe said she was very proud to represent the country and Cape Flats communities.

“I grew up on the Cape Flats, and gangsterism and violence has become worse in our communities. There is also a criminologist from Cape Town who will also be speaking at the event. As communities, it is important for us to speak about what happens in our communities on a daily basis.

“People on the Cape Flats live in fear because they don’t know when the next gang shooting is going to happen. It is not healthy for communities to live in fear and where you cannot walk outside.”

Pascoe said the root of the problem in communities was that the family unit was not functioning anymore.

“The police cannot police homes. They can only make arrests. But there is a social breakdown in our communities. The police need to deal with the selling of drugs in communities.”

She said she would also be talking about mediation in communities at the conference.

“Mediation is important because there is also a lot miscommunication. Gangs will shoot first and talk later.

“This means that people would rather fight, and young children also see this. This is why our young people become gangsters.”

