Cape Flats teacher helping feed vulnerable Kewtown families during lockdown

Cape Town - A Cape Flats teacher has collaborated with volunteers to make sure poor families are fed during lockdown. Ebrahim Abrahams, a Grade 6 teachers at Kewtown Primary School in Kewtown, said he decided to start his own feeding initiative after the school’s feeding scheme was closed due to concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic. “I decided to fill the gap and started a feeding scheme in Kewtown for vulnerable children. I approached five women in the area to distribute the pre-packed food among the needy children. It quickly grew to 500 people as adults also came to look for food,” said Abrahams. He said his family had been fully supportive from the start. He had intended to buy a car for his daughter so she could travel to and from university, “but we quickly adapted to the feeding scheme”, he said. “I was aware of the levels of poverty in the area, I’ve been supporting this community for the past three years.” Meals are distributed five days a week from five distribution points across Kewtown, and for the remainder of the week meals are taken to Bishop Lavis to be distributed.

“When we established the scheme, it was my family who funded it. Invisible hands came on board providing much-needed meals and other necessities,” Abrahams said.

Volunteer Roslyn Rive said her son attended the school and that was how she got involved in the initiative.

“Mr Abrahams asked if we can’t continue with a feeding scheme. On March 27, we started our feeding scheme. We started with 250 hot dogs for the kids, but soon we were making soup and distributing bread and other food which Mr Abrahams’ family made and pre-packed everyday,” Rive said.

“There’s a great need in the community where food is concerned. There are no jobs due to the lockdown, poverty is rising, children are suffering. We get seven adults and 15 grandchildren in one household. So what can we do to contribute is feed them.”

For details or to donate, contact Abrahams on 0614520170. Donations can also be dropped off at 10 Kudu Street, Kewtown.

[email protected]