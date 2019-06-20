Western Cape MEC Tertuis Simmers, lent a helping hand as a painter the provinces' flagship human settlement development project in Belhar. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, Tertuis Simmers, lent a helping hand as a painter on Wednesday at the Western Cape’s flagship human settlement development project in Belhar. MEC Simmers said: “It was an honour to be given an opportunity to work with the committed contractors. They are doing a sterling job and must be commended for the quality units they are delivering.”

The envisaged completion date for this mixed-use development is 2021 and it is estimated to yield 1225 housing opportunities. This includes 520 Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Proaramme (FLISP) units, 630 Social Housing Units and 102 Military Veteran units.

Of the 245 units already delivered, 241 units are allocated to FLISP beneficiaries. 32 more of these units are envisaged to be handed over by end of July 2019.

FLISP is a housing subsidy for first-time home buyers to assist with purchasing a home. The subsidy is paid to your bank or financial institution and will reduce your monthly loan instalments, making it more affordable to purchase a home. Households with an income between R3 501 to R22 000 may qualify for the FLISP subsidy if they meet all the criteria.

Simmers said: “This project demonstrates the Western Cape Government’s continued commitment to offering housing opportunities. It is projects such as these that we’ll have emulate throughout the province, particularly as our backlog continues to grow in the face of an increasing population and a shrinking budget.”

This project holds various benefits and includes green initiatives, such as heat pumps and window sills, manufactured from recycled material. In addition, borehole water is utilised for building purposes as well as LED street lamps. Furthermore, the units are installed with pre-paid electricity and water meters to curb resource wastage.

“I will continue to visit more sites to lend a helping hand, engage with communities to monitor progress and to pick up on any potential issues that might be hampering the delivery of projects and, which need to be addressed," Simmers added.

"I remain committed in restoring the dignity of our people and creating a better life for those living in the province.”