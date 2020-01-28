A man touches a wall bearing the names of victims during the International Holocaust Memorial Day at Holocaust Memorial Centre in Budapest. Picture: Reuters

Cape Town - The Cape Town Jewish community has joined the global community in commemorating International Holocaust Memorial Day. The annual remembrance day held on day marks the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“Over one million people were killed in Auschwitz during its five years of operation, more than at any of the other camps run by the Nazis,” said the director of the Holocaust and Genocide Centre, Heather Blumenthal.

“International Holocaust Memorial Day not only commemorates those people killed in Auschwitz, it exists to remember and pay tribute to each of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Nazis, the millions of other victims killed by Nazi and fascist forces during WWII, and to help prevent future genocides by raising awareness of the dangers of anti-Semitism, extremism, hatred and racism.”

Approximately 1.5 million of these victims were children. Blumenthal said the centre would be hosting an event for International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust on the February 2 at 3pm.