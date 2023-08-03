Cape law enforcement acted like gangsters and beat up taxi drivers, Santaco claims

Cape Town - The South African National African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said law-enforcement officers acted like gangsters as they arrested operators blocking roads in the CBD. On Tuesday, while the City’s officers were conducting an operation and impounding vehicles, taxi drivers allegedly attacked an officer.

Rubber bullets were fired and stun grenades were used. The police said 27 people were arrested for the riot. Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus addressed the video in which a law-enforcement officer vandalised a Toyota Quantum. “Yesterday, we were alerted to a standoff between taxi drivers and law-enforcement officers at the Cape Town Station Deck,” he said.

“According to drivers, there was a big operation by law enforcement, where vehicles were being impounded across the CBD. This operation ended at the entrance to the station deck. “As a result, drivers who were inside the rank could not move out without going through the ‘checkpoint’. The same applied to vehicles who were coming to the rank. “This resulted in a blockade and the subsequent chaos that ensued. As Santaco we condemn all acts of violations by drivers,” Hermanus said.

“We also condemn, in the strongest terms, the behaviour of law-enforcement officers who acted like gangsters and beat up drivers, and broke windows of one of the taxis. “The brazen thuggery was captured on video. We are yet to hear the City of Cape Town condemn these acts of criminality by their own officers.” Hermanus said they were not surprised by the clash. He was particularly scathing of safety and security Mayco member JP Smith.

“For JP Smith this is an adventure, not a pragmatic and considered attempt to make the roads safe and ensure efficient public transport. “There is no consideration from him for the impact of his actions on the broader society. He is consumed with his own sense of power and privilege and a deep-seated hatred for the taxi industry, which he often brands as thugs, Mafia, criminals, etc.” He said they were convening a meeting with all the primary taxi associations to come up with a plan of action.

“We will continue to voice and demonstrate our unhappiness with the approach that the City of Cape Town has taken in dealing with the industry.” Smith said officers were attacked in a separate incident and had to shoot a taxi driver and passenger. “Just before 9pm, two City traffic officers conducted a routine traffic stop, where a taxi disobeyed a red traffic light at the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Govan Mbeki Road.

“While attempting to issue a fine, the driver and his passenger became riotous, and started assaulting the officers. During the scuffle, one of the officers fired two shots, wounding one of the attackers in the leg. Both suspects were detained at Philippi SAPS. “The officers sustained some bruises and scratches during the altercation. “This brazen attack comes on the back of Tuesday’s chaos in the CBD where taxi drivers also assaulted a traffic officer and staged a blockade in response to enforcement operations. These tactics are well-documented, with numerous examples over the years of staff being attacked in retaliation to operations.”

Smith said they would not bow to intimidation. Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that 27 drivers were arrested for public violence on Tuesday. “We made a decision to invite the associations to hear from them and to speak to the provincial and local government because it looks like there are genuine issues, 27 of the taxi drivers were arrested and that became the work of the SAPS so instead of dealing with the drug issues, we had to deal with transport issues.