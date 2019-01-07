Liquor transgressions on the beaches, which once again stood out as a major problem, resulted in 2927 units of alcohol being confiscated.File photo: African News Agency (ANA)



Cape Town - The City's Law Enforcement wrapped up a busy week as the holidays come to an end.

2376 fines were written and 11 arrests were executed. Liquor transgressions on the beaches, which once again stood out as a major problem, resulted in 2927 units of alcohol being confiscated. This was more than the previous week's total of 1716 units.





On 7 January 2018, the City's Marine Unit members also arrested a 34-year-old male suspect from Manenberg who had poached 925 Periwinkles in the Kalk Bay area. He was taken to the Muizenberg SAPS and charged in terms of the Marine and Living Resources Act.





On 6 January 2019 poachers in the Melkbos area at about 02:30 in the morning left a carrier alone with a stash of Abalone at Slabbers Klippe beach. Marine Unit Auxiliary officers working with the Melkbos Anti Poaching Unit approached the runner and true to his title he managed to run like the wind and escape the officers. 259 Shucked units of Abalone was recovered and booked in at Melkboss SAPS.





On Saturday 05 January 2019 officers on the Grand Parade arrested 2 suspects, a 36 and a 34-year-old, in separate incidents for possession o dagga and tik in the case of the 34-year-old and in the case of the 36-year-old, Unga.





