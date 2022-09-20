Cape Law Enforcement confiscates gun and ammunition in Kraaifontein

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement unit is beaming with pride after successfully storming a known gang residence in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, to retrieve a firearm and ammunition. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said the operation took place on Monday evening after officers received an anonymous tip-off about a firearm which was being kept at the residence.

He said: “At about 7pm on Monday, LEAP members in Kraaifontein received intelligence of a firearm being held at a residence within Scottsdene. While the location was considered a stronghold of the 28s mobster gang, members proceeded to the premises and questioned a person at the location.” Smith said officers conducted a search which led to the discovery of a 7.65 Browning pistol with seven rounds of ammunition. “On the premises, officers encountered a 32-year-old male who they then arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and handed over to Kraaifontein SAPS for processing and prosecution.”

“The City's SSIU will now follow up and ensure the firearm is correctly sent to the SAPS Forensics and Ballistics laboratory, to establish if this firearm can be linked to any of the murders in and around the area,” Smith said. Smith also made reference to its improving relations with residents in local communities, saying that as community confidence in the City's law enforcement agency continues to grow, more information and tip-offs will see increased results. “This is a partnership the City places immense value on and will continue to work hard at building,” he said.