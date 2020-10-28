Cape law enforcement officers help woman give birth at busy Voortrekker Road intersection

Cape Town – Cape law enforcement officers found themselves in an unexpected situation on Wednesday when they assisted a young woman in labour on Voortrekker Road. The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Anti-Land Invasion Unit members were on duty on October 28 at about 1.30pm when they were alerted by members of the public to a woman in distress. The officers stopped on the corner of Halt and Voortrekker roads in Elsies River and found the woman in labour. Law Enforcement Inspector Wayne Dyason said the woman was already in labour, and her mother was with her. "With the officers they teamed up and delivered the baby girl safely into the arms of the mother.

“The officers were extremely proud to have played a role in the birth of the little girl, but admitted however that delivering a child at a busy intersection with no expert medical assistance and proper tools was a very daunting experience.

“The officers also expressed their gratitude to the grandmother and the mother of the child for the calm manner in which they handled the situation,” Dyason said.

Cape Argus

