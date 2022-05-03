Cape law enforcement services arrested 70 people for drunk driving in last week of April

Cape Town - Out of its road traffic operations recorded over the last week of April, just over 20% of road traffic violations were Cape drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate said that during that period, officers made 327 arrests and issued 78 011 fines for various transgressions.

Of those arrested, just over 20% (70) were for driving under the influence of alcohol. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said the department’s records of drunk driving statistics were not slowing down, an indication that far too many motorists continue to engage in risky behaviour by getting behind the wheel when they’re clearly in no position to do so. Smith said: “I want to remind the motoring public that the use of breathalysers was reinstated just over a month ago, after being suspended due to Covid-19.

“This means that we are now able to increase the number of drivers screened and expedite sobriety tests. “There is no excuse for driving drunk. If you can’t find a volunteer to be the designated driver, or don’t want to pay for a lift home, then best to stay over at your party venue or stay sober.” Aside from removing drunk drivers off the roads, the department’s traffic officials also made record arrests, apprehending 327 suspects and issuing 78 011 fines for various transgressions.

“Traffic officers arrested 46 motorists: 39 for driving under the influence of alcohol and seven for reckless and negligent driving. While Metro Police officers arrested 186 persons. “Among those arrested were 75 for possession of drugs, 31 for driving under the influence of alcohol and six motorists for reckless and negligent driving.” “The statistics represent another very busy week for our enforcement services. It’s likely that the combination of public holidays, long weekends and month-end all contributed too, as people let their hair down,” Smith said.

Based on the weekly feedback statistics for April, the City’s three enforcement agencies arrested an overall 1 233 people between them for the month, recorded 347 692 offences and impounded 609 public transport vehicles. During this period, traffic officials also executed 5 166 warrants of arrest, an average of nearly 1 300 a week, according to the department. “We are steadily increasing our efforts in this regard to hold scofflaws to account. I urge motorists who have disregarded fines or court appearances to act immediately or risk ending up behind bars, as this is the only way that we can ensure that people change their driving behaviour and make our roads safer,” Smith said.