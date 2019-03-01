Vuyo Dondashe, a 22-year-old man from Strand, has been found guilty of the brutal murder of his mother and twin sister. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Vuyo Dondashe, a 22-year-old man from Strand, has been found guilty of the brutal murder of his mother and twin sister. Western Cape High Court Judge Derek Wille said evidence brought before him by the State had proven beyond reasonable doubt that he killed his mother Nolwazi Nongoma, 60, and his twin sister, Vuyokazi Dondashe, 21 (at the time).

Dondashe was dressed in a blue hoodie and brown striped red pants and he stood in the dock, hearing his fate.

“The evidence by the State is overwhelming and unchallenged. No shields were put up by the accused to defend himself.

“No evidence before me can elevate support advancement of the argument that the accused was not in the right frame of mind when committing the offences.

“I don’t accept that the accused conveniently left his residence at 8pm, lost his mind, and miraculously the following day, was clear minded again,” said Judge Wille.

Dondashe, in the early hours of February 4 last year, went on a knife-wielding attack, stabbing his mother and twin sister to death at the family’s home in Zola, Strand.

After stabbing the two, the accused fled the scene, but was arrested later that same day after being spotted along the N2 highway. The murder weapon was recovered from him.

Nongoma sustained 10 stab wounds which were inflicted to the left eye, neck, chest, back and on the hands.

His twin sister sustained nine wounds - to the scalp, face, neck, shoulder, chest and hands.

A forensic pathologist report showed both victims sustained stab wounds that damaged the lungs and other vital organs. Both died shortly after the stab wounds were inflicted.

Dondashe has a previous conviction for a house breaking in 2013.

The case was postponed to March 28, for sentencing proceedings.

[email protected]