Khayelitsha is burning after protesters blocked most of the main roads on Thursday. This protesters are complaining about high water bills and poor services and the lack of response from the City of Cape Town. Also affected were school kids who were late for school as school busses struggled to fetch them because of road closures. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo strongly condemned the negative impact the current shutdown has on the health services in Khayelitsha as it puts tremendous pressure on the health service in Khayelitsha and surrounds. "Whilst the community or any person can raise their unhappiness through protest, one must be mindful on how these actions impact on vulnerable patients from accessing essential services," Mbombo said.

The Khayelitsha sub-district management confirmed that access to this volatile area is a problem; staff have not been able to get to work from outside the area; the night shift at Khayelitsha District Hospital have not been able to leave and day staff have been unable to take over.

EMS is currently only responding to life threatening emergencies in Khayelitsha, by staff that are already there, as staff are also unable to get into the area. Measures have been put in place to deploy EMS to other facilities that can’t access the area.

“Services are suffering because of this action, and unfortunately those who most need a health service today will be negatively affected. We urge communities to please be mindful of the negative impact this has on the provision of health service” said Mbombo.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the MEC took to Facebook and she revealed that the police had advised her to call off a visit to Khayelitsha.

“I insisted that Khayelitsha people are smart, they will never allow such. But SAPS said, 'Not this time, the adults and holy people are shutting down services'," said Mbombo.

