Cape metro police noted an increase in domestic violence cases

Cape Town - The past week seems to have been the busiest as both Metro Police and the SAPS recorded large numbers of cases including an increase in domestic violence. In one of the incidents, officers arrested a 46-year-old suspect in Mfuleni on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in terms of the Domestic Violence Act.

Just as the residents are battling with the bad weather conditions some are becoming punching bags at the hands of their perpetrators. According to the City’s report, compared with the previous week, Metro Police officers saw an increase in numbers of domestic violence cases. “Metro Police is continuing to see more cases of domestic violence reported over the past two weeks. Officers responded to 33 cases in various parts of the metropole, including Bishop Lavis, Eastridge, Macassar, Gugulethu and Delft over this period. In the past week, there were 11 cases and 22 the previous week.

“In one of the latest incidents, officers arrested a 46-year-old suspect in Mfuleni on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in terms of the Domestic Violence Act,” the City reported. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the increase in number might be linked to school holidays considering that home is not necessarily a safe space for everyone. “In many of the incidents reported, the aggressors were children, some adults, but quite a few only in their teens, either threatening or assaulting parents or other family members. In many instances, domestic violence is linked to substance abuse, and we also notice an increase towards month-end.”

Also in the past week, according to SAPS reports, Operation Shanela, known for high density operations, saw a total of 3008 suspects arrested for various criminal offences. About 18 suspects were arrested for murder, 22 for attempted murder, 23 for robbery and 25 for common robbery. Many others were arrested for crimes comprising business robbery, assault and other crimes. During roadblocks, stop and search operations, and vehicle checkpoints, a total of 17 suspects were arrested when they were found in possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms and ammunition and 91 suspects for domestic violence-related actions.