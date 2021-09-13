Cape mom’s nightmare morning ends happily as she is reunited with baby after hijacking

Cape Town - A Cape Town mother’s nightmare morning ended happily after her car was hijacked in Observatory with her 7-month-old baby boy still inside. Police said that they are investigating the circumstances around the hijacking which took place Bishop Street Observatory at around 10.30am.

SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut said that the suspect fled with the victim’s VW Polo with her baby inside. “The immediate response by the members of the Flying Squad and the K9 Unit resulted in the vehicle being recovered in Voortrekker Road, Maitland. Further investigation on the scene led the members to an address in Dellville Square in Maitland where the baby was found unharmed,” Traut said. “A possible suspect has been identified, however a formal arrest is yet to be made.”

In an interview with CapeTalk the mother, Alicia Lamprecht, said that she was “very emotional but doing okay” after they had found her son, Henco, in Maitland. She commended the work done by Woodstock police in helping track him down. She said she was busy talking to a friend when her car was hijacked “not even two metres away” from her. “I tracked my car to Mowbray, and we found the car but not the baby. Then the car tracker and the police came out and they started helping us to try to find him,” Alicia said.