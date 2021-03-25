Cape NGO moves into high gear with gift of two big trucks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Save Our Schools (SOS), a popular non-profit organisation based in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, was gifted two brand-new heavy-duty trucks by Volvo SA to support its community and youth engagement initiatives. The handover, which took place on Tuesday, doubled as a celebration of World Water Day, which was commemorated on March 22. Volvo SA representatives, local councillors and Mayco Member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg joined the SOS team at Masibambane Secondary school to participate in the event. According to Volvo SA vice-president Marcus Horberg, the donation of the two trucks was an extension of the global group’s community social responsibility initiative that sought to empower and support the communities they are based in. SOS chief executive Shelley Humphreys said the organisation was overjoyed with the generous donation of the trucks, which would go a long way in supporting its initiatives in local communities across the metro.

“We are so grateful and excited to receive this spectacular donation. The trucks will be used for all the essential and critical activations we are currently running, from transporting water to supporting our food relief initiatives,” said Humphreys.

Limberg said: “It is interesting how World Water Day fell on the same day we commemorated our Human Rights Day. Perfect in the sense that the two go hand in hand, which is why I am so grateful for initiatives such as this and the partnerships we forge and nurture to serve our communities.

“Water is an essential resource, and raising awareness about saving water should be something we all jump on board to promote.”

Masimbane learner Inam Mvumvu said: “Water is essential for life. When we think about it, in almost everything we do needs water. So today the objective of this event is to raise awareness about the importance of water.

“For me, educating my peers about conserving water and having them become change agents along with us in our community means today was successful.”

Earlier in the day, the organisation hosted a community engagement initiative and invited community members to participate in a park clean-up project, an extension of its new Parks Upgrade Project (PUP) in partnership with the City.

PUP will involve the identification, clearing, cleaning and recovering of original park spaces in Bloekombos that were assigned as play areas for children and social areas for residents.

Cape Argus