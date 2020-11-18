Cape parents charged with murder of 8-month-old baby boy after ‘ongoing abuse’

Cape Town – Bonteheuwel was left reeling after the death of an 8-month-old baby on Friday. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie, who has expressed disgust over the murder, said this was the third similar incident, and “probably the worst of the three”. “In the last four years of being a ward councillor, I have dealt with some very disgusting and heinous crimes. One of those crimes was the R5 rape incident where a 5-year-old girl was raped by a 58-year-old man. “The second one was the rape of an 8-month-old baby. “It breaks me that defenceless children in a sick society will have to endure such pain and trauma. What I have experienced is something that will take me a long time to deal with and get over,” he said.

McKenzie said after consultation with the community, it was quite clear this had been an ongoing case of child abuse. “This child was not abused by a stranger but by the person that gave birth to him, and her husband.

“I am shocked to my core, heartbroken and disgusted.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said after consultation with the community, it was clear this had been an ongoing case of child abuse. Picture: Supplied

“This is not who we are as a society. This is not the society we are aiming to be. This is not an indication of who we are in the community.

“Our anger, resentment and disappointment is focused on the father of this little child. We will, as a community, petition to the court for those that are alleged to have done this to never see the light of day,” said McKenzie.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the toddler’s parents, Ricardo Isaacs, 32, and Kathleen Isaacs, 31, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder. The case was postponed to January 22 for a formal bail application, while they remain in custody.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the community was enraged adults could do what was done to the infant.

“We condemn the cruelty of their deeds and call on authorities to ensure the law takes its cause.

“We feel the community failed the child because our information is the abuse took place over time. The neighbours must have heard screams.”

