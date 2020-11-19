Cape Party calls on residents to show up in full force at EFF’s Brackenfell High School protest

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Despite numerous calls by different major role-players in the city for Brackenfell residents to stay away from the EFF protest on Friday morning, the Cape Party has taken to social media to call on residents to show up in their numbers and observe the protest instead. In a statement released by the City of Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon, SAPS in connection with the City made a joint call for all residents and organisations from Brackenfell to avoid the area around Brackenfell High School on Friday morning. According to the statement, SAPS have committed to a policing presence in the area. The statement added that during a community meeting earlier this week, it was reported that a comprehensive operational plan had been settled between SAPS, Metro Police, Law Enforcement and Traffic along with the relevant community policing forums and neighbourhood watch teams. “It is critical that there are no attempts at escalating conflict by any residents or groupings. Do not go to the vicinity, unless you are a parent bringing a learner to school.

’’Parents are asked to adhere to requests communicated by the school pertaining to safety arrangements for Friday.”

In opposition to the calls to stay away, the Cape Party, an independent political organisation, caused a stir on social media with its call for Brackenfell residents to show up in a staged demonstration against the EFF’s planned protest.

Cape Party leader Jack Miller said while the organisation was aware of the calls by the City, Education MEC Debbie Schafer and the school to stay away from the area while EFF protesters were there, it saw it necessary to pitch up and observe the situation first-hand.

Miller said: “As residents from the community we have the right to observe what takes place in our community. Most of the residents are worried about what this protest will mean for their properties and families, and they have the right to make sure that nothing happens.

“The EFF has been unnecessarily terrorising our community and children over unfounded claims and we are tired of it. We will not be protesting against them, but we will stand in our community and listen and observe exactly what the EFF plans to do.”

The FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement it was concerned about the current situation in the Brackenfell community ahead of the protest.

The foundation said the cause of the EFF’s outrage has nothing to do with the school, but arose from the fact that black and coloured students may or may not have been invited to a private party.

The foundation has also made a call to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Alan Winde to call for calm and to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

“We also ask them, our churches and the Human Rights Commission to condemn racist actions and statements from all sides in an even-handed manner.”

Cape Argus