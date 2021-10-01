Cape police officer in court for rape of 13-year-old relative

Cape Town - An anti-gender based violence (GBV) group, Ilitha Labantu, has called for justice to be served, after a police officer accused of raping a 13-year-old girl appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court. The 23-year-old constable stationed at Kirstenhof police station made his first appearance on Thursday, after he was charged for rape.

The case has been investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Spokesperson Grace Langa said it was alleged that on September 3, the victim visited her family where the police officer, also a family member, lives. Langa said the victim, a 13-year-old girl, alleged that the officer raped her twice while they were on the bed together in the family home. She said the case was postponed to next Wednesday, for bail application, which the State would oppose.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said as an organisation that advocates for the rights of women and children they were concerned that a police officer could commit such an act when their core responsibility was to serve and protect. Monakali appealed to the justice system to impose harsh sentences on those found guilty of committing such crimes. Community safety standing committee chairperson in the legislature Reagan Allen said the police were expected to uphold the law and not break it.