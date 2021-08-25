Cape residents called on to help reduce flood risk ahead of cold front

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management has appealed to residents to help reduce flood risk after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has advised of another cold front set to make landfall tomorrow. The SAWS forecast includes disruptive rainfall and strong winds, with wave heights up to six metres.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “These are expected to make landfall on Thursday with heavy rain predicted from Thursday afternoon, spreading over the entire province by the evening. “Rainfall accumulation of up to 50mm can be expected over the south-western parts of the province which may lead to localised flooding from Thursday.” Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said the province’s disaster management centres were on standby, and urged the public to take note of the latest weather warnings.

“The cold fronts that are moving into the province this week will bring a significant drop in temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and which may lead to light to moderate snow falls over the high-lying areas. The weather is expected to clear up by Sunday,” he said. The City of Cape Town's DRM services are on standby to deal with any impacts related to the predicted adverse weather conditions, like clearing flooded roadways, blocked drains and fallen trees. DRM asked that residents: