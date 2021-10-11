Cape residents reminded not to feed, touch seals as they are wild animals

Cape Town - Capetonians have been reminded that sees are wild animals and they should not to be fed, neither should anyone try to approach or touch them. This comes after the City said it was informed of an incident on Strand Beach on Saturday, 9 October 2021, where a teenager was bitten by a seal.

It was reported that a group of teenagers swam up to the seal to try and touch it and subsequently, one of the teenagers was bitten. The teenager received medical treatment shortly after. The seal involved in the incident is now being monitored by the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs (NDFFE). The monitoring is needed because the seal has become used to people due to various groups feeding it fish at Harbour Island and the Gordon’s Bay Harbour.