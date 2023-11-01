Cape residents warned as roadworks will be starting in these areas

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town is advising residents and road users of road repairs that are beginning across the metro this week. First is that of sections of Humewood Drive in Parklands, which forms part of the City’s regular road maintenance.

The roadworks will continue until Tuesday, November 28, if all goes as planned. Work will take place from 7.30am to 5pm on weekdays. There is a possibility of weekend work during the same hours. The repairs include replacing the existing road surface with a new asphalt layer. Concrete kerbs will be replaced at certain sections of the road and missing or damaged road signs will also be replaced.

Once the resurfacing is done, the road markings will be repainted. Mayoral committee (Mayco) member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said: “This is a very busy road, which also happens to be a MyCiTi bus route. We have engaged in serious conversations on how best to ensure that motorists are not inconvenienced. “To this end, we would like to thank all Humewood Drive users for their patience during the course of this work. Access to the school and houses on this route is ensured.

“The MyCiTi bus will receive preferential leeway as far as possible. One lane will be kept open at all times and a stop-go-system will be in effect to regulate traffic,” said Quintas. Roadworks will also be taking place in Bobs Way, Spurwing Drive, Mirage Avenue, Horison Avenue, Mountain Avenue and Dune Road in Eerste Rivier; Hawke Road in Penhill; Heath Circle in Blackheath, and Cactus Road and Gousblom Road in Rustdal. These roadworks are scheduled to be completed on Friday, December 8, provided there are no unforeseen delays.

Work will be done on weekdays from 7.30am to 5pm. “Some congestion in the area can be expected. We therefore recommend that road users factor in longer travelling times and consider alternative routes over the next few weeks,” Quintas said. The details of the resurfacing project include: