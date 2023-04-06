Cape road users cautioned to be extra vigilant this Easter weekend

Cape Town - With the expected increase in traffic volumes over the Easter weekend, drivers and pedestrians have been cautioned to be extra vigilant. After 36 people died on roads last year over the Easter weekend, the provincial traffic services are working around the clock to ensure casualties are limited this year.

The City said its traffic service would maintain high visibility on all major routes around the metropole, with a focus on the busy travel days in and out of the city. It said, to date, 295 buses, midibuses and minibus taxis had been checked under Operation Exodus, launched on Friday. The City said the department would also conclude its Easter instalment of Operation Exodus, and long-distance operators could have free vehicle safety checks done until tomorrow.

Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said all hands were on deck and the City would work closely with many other enforcement and rescue agencies. He said many of the challenges were linked directly to behaviour. “If we all just do as we’re supposed to, like obeying the rules of the road, being courteous, using alcohol responsibly, and behaving in a manner that does not put lives at risk, it can be one of the best Easter long weekends yet, as far as safety goes. “I also want to remind the public to be alert to any potential risks or emergencies and to report these as soon as possible, so we may dispatch the appropriate resources.

“Remember to have as much information available – like the exact location or a clear landmark, a summary of what happened and whether anyone got hurt – and please share your phone number with the emergency call-taker in case the call drops.” Transport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie is expected to join the traffic services at an operation on the N1 at Sonstraal Road (Huguenot Toll Plaza) this afternoon to wish travellers a safe journey. On Monday, the department launched the Holiday Road Safety Plan when Mackenzie called on all road users to be the change they wanted to see on the roads.