Cape schools called to enter library competition to win up to R25 000 in resources

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is calling on all schools in the province to enter the “Letter to my library” competition, where schools can win up to R25 000 in library resources. The competition is held in celebration of International School Library Month (ISLM) by the Western Cape Education Department’s Education Library in partnership with Information Services (Edulis). It takes place in October each year.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year’s edition of the competition asks learners to write a letter to their library. Each letter must be addressed to the learner’s library, and must speak on several points such as why the library is important to the learner, what can it be used for, what the learner’s favourite books are, and how R25 000 for the library resources would help their school. According to the department, each school can collate as many letters as they would like, to form a single entry for submission. At the end of the competitions, six schools will be awarded a prize of R25 000 each to spend on library resources.

Three secondary schools will receive R25 000 each for the winning entries in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa, and three primary schools will receive R25 000 each for the winning entries in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa. WCED MEC David Maynier said: “Entries are now open for our annual school library competition. A minute was sent to schools on November 10, 2022, containing all the information and contact details they need to submit their learners’ entries.” The closing date for entries is December 15, and winners will be announced early next year.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We encourage every school to take up this opportunity, and we cannot wait to read our learners’ letters,” Maynier said. Enquiries about the competition can be sent to [email protected] Cape Argus