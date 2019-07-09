One taxi driver was busted by Cape Town Traffic Services for not only operating without a license but also for having 30 outstanding warrants to the value of R107,950.00. File Picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - One taxi driver was busted by Cape Town Traffic Services for not only operating without a license but also for having 30 outstanding warrants. The Inspector of the Transport Enforcement Unit stopped a Toyota Quantum taxi on Strand Street and Lower Plein Street for operating without an operating license on Monday, 8 July 2019.

On further investigation it was found that the drive adult male, 32-years-old from Browns Farm Philippi had 30 outstanding warrants to the value of R107,950.00.

The driver was arrested and taken to Wynberg SAPS and his taxi impounded.

In other traffic-related enforcement matters, Cape law enforcement and traffic officers made 27 arrests for drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving and outstanding warrants; impounded 94 vehicles and issued 2 944 fines for various offences over the last week.

The City’s Metro Police Department arrested 35 suspects – 22 for drunk driving, five for possession of drugs, four for possession of suspected stolen property, one for reckless and negligent driving, one for dealing in drugs, one for theft and one for possession of a hijacked vehicle.

One of those arrested was a 14-year-old minor who was found in possession of 19 packets of tik during a search warrant operation in Bonteheuwel. He was detained at Bishop Lavis police station.

Metro Police officers were also kept busy on the N2 and R300, where regular patrols took place to deter criminal activity. Officers assisted 54 motorists whose vehicles had broken down on the routes.